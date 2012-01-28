Hardcore Software
Prologue. Becoming a Hacker
“Stop clicking . . . stop beeping.”
Steven Sinofsky
43 min ago
001. Becoming a Microsoftie (Chapter I)
"Steven, Bill Gates called. Call him back."
Steven Sinofsky
Feb 1
Author's Note
The Why and How of Writing "Hardcore Software"
Steven Sinofsky
Jan 28
Roadmap (Table of Contents)
Chronology of Hardcore Software
Steven Sinofsky
Jan 28
Welcome to "Hardcore Software"
Inside the Rise and Fall of the PC Revolution (a serialized book)
Steven Sinofsky
Jan 28
