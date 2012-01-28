Hardcore Software
Welcome to "Hardcore Software"
Inside the Rise and Fall of the PC Revolution (a serialized book)
Steven Sinofsky
New
What is Hardcore Software?
About
Prologue. Becoming a Hacker
“Stop clicking . . . stop beeping.”
Steven Sinofsky
42 min ago
001. Becoming a Microsoftie (Chapter I)
"Steven, Bill Gates called. Call him back."
Steven Sinofsky
Feb 1
Author's Note
The Why and How of Writing "Hardcore Software"
Steven Sinofsky
Jan 28
Roadmap (Table of Contents)
Chronology of Hardcore Software
Steven Sinofsky
Jan 28
