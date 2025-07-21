Hardcore Software by Steven Sinofsky

Hardcore Software by Steven Sinofsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pithy Thoughts's avatar
Pithy Thoughts
Jul 21

I often found that most of the value came from the intellectual effort involved in writing the damn memo. Readers were happy to accept the conclusions and recommendations because they knew the writer had thought deeply about the topic. But now that anyone can get an AI to generate a coherent argument with just a prompt or two, what value does any of this have?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Crypto D NVarChar's avatar
Crypto D NVarChar
Jul 22

I've been reflecting on this same idea that you are writing about It reminds me of the very funny movie https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Office_Space which makes fun of what your writing about it also reminds me of my AIS professor asked us if financial reporting GAAP could of being reported in dense 100s of pages of financial reports could instead be condensed into Emojis as a way to to show an organizations financial health . I don't read a lot but I read your writing ever since I listened to your writing about the the process that went into design of Excel interface. It is good to write as much as we read because it builds wisdom and insight about the Why of something

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Sinofsky, All Rights Reserved
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture