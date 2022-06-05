084. How Many On the Team, Exactly?
If you want to know what an organization is doing, then just count where the developers are and what they are working on. — Me
Much of what Hardcore Software has been about was
Subscribe
Please consider subscribing. I’ve extended the “Windows Fans” 50% discount for another couple of weeks. Here’s the link: https://hardcoresoftware.learningbyshipping.com/windowsfans
When you move into a new job there are a lot of things that need to come first, too many. You want to touch base with the most critical individuals, but don’t want to minimize the importance of those less so. You want to focus on the high priority areas of work, but it is times like this that the lower priority work hardly needs to be reminded of that fact. You’re dying to ask a lot of questions, but people are dying to tell you things. Then there’s the political reality that the many things pushed to you or arrive in your inbox are often those least needing your attention, but most likely to notice a lack of attention.
I had all this to think about while both being reminded of Windows Vista every day and needing to let the team in place finish the project without interference, inadvertent or otherwise.
It was extremely weird to commit myself to learning about Windows and the Windows team. I had, after all, essentially grown up around it, just not in it. I knew the Windows product. I knew the Windows people. I just had no idea how the people made the product. I knew the organization at a super granular level from Windows 3.x and Windows 95 working on toolbars and app compat and the shell from C++ and Office. I knew things at a strategic and executive level.
I had a high-altitude view of the organization, and I knew a lot of individuals, but between a few feet off the ground and 50,000 feet above the ground I had a lot to learn.
Little was as it seemed, however, when it came to the details.
Therefore, the first thing I chose to do was to get a handle on the composition of the team. With the help of Kristen Roby Dimlow (KristenD) from HR, one thing became clear: I was in a new world. KristenD was previously our finance partner in Office, coincidently, and brought with her a refreshing analytical view of the structural challenges I (now we) faced. Kristen began immediately trying to collect the data on who was doing what.
In keeping with Windows tradition of reorgs that “split the baby,” or product organizations that were structured such that accountability and ownership were muddled, the job I was given was not as much the “Windows job” as most would at first perceive. This wasn’t a surprise at all to me—I knew what I was getting into. This was the Windows Client team previously described. COSD remained separate as it was already.
To KevinJo and SteveB, accountability was clear, even if the organization structure and people were not. This was typical Microsoft accountability in the 2000s. I was their Windows “guy” and decidedly on the hook to figure out what comes next. Kevin had a huge amount to figure out. He was clear just how much he was hoping I could wrap my brain around with respect to “what comes after Vista?”