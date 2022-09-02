BONUS: Innovation in the Context of Success (An Essay)
Concepts, Tools, Culture, and Change: Challenges of Innovating at Scale
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
No numbered post this week due to the US holiday. As we transition to Windows 8, I wanted to offer this essay on innovation in the context of success.
Thank you for reading along on my journey of the PC in Hardcore Software. There are two chapters (about a dozen posts) remaining and both are about the development of Windows 8. If I were writing a traditi…