Remembering executives, teammates, co-workers, and friends from my time at Microsoft. May their memories be a blessing for all they contributed to the community with their work.

Francis J. Gaudette (4/23/93)

Mary Maxwell Gates (6/10/94)

David Kruglinski (4/1/97)

Derek Yenzer (5/11/98)

Luan Phi Dawson (12/24/98)

John Neilson (5/29/99)

Don Corbitt (7/7/99)

Robert Norton (3/7/01)

Heikki Kanerva (8/21/02)

Joel Downer (6/5/2006)

Jeff Harbers (6/25/06)

Marc Olson (9/21/07)

Aaron Reynolds (7/24/08)

Cristine Knappett-Wittress (9/2/10)

Jim Gray (3/28/12, decl.)

Judy Lew Dirks (8/28/12)

Bill Hill (10/18/12)

Bill Henningsgaard (8/9/13)

John Hopper (2/19/15)

Kent Diamond (2/19/16)

Chuck Thacker (6/12/17)

Paul G. Allen (10/25/18)

James Douglas (3/29/19)

Dennis Flanagan (5/6/19)

Pamela Anderson Wagner (7/28/19)

Manny Vellon (5/26/20)

William Gates Sr. (9/14/20)

Eric Engstrom (12/1/20)

Ann Riordan (3/5/21)

Ebbe Altberg (6/3/21)

Kim Cameron (11/30/21)

Leanora Sears (1/19/22)

Ken Dye (2/8/22)