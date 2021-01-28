Remembering executives, teammates, co-workers, and friends from my time at Microsoft. May their memories be a blessing for all they contributed to the community with their work.
Francis J. Gaudette (4/23/93)
Mary Maxwell Gates (6/10/94)
David Kruglinski (4/1/97)
Derek Yenzer (5/11/98)
Luan Phi Dawson (12/24/98)
John Neilson (5/29/99)
Don Corbitt (7/7/99)
Robert Norton (3/7/01)
Heikki Kanerva (8/21/02)
Joel Downer (6/5/2006)
Jeff Harbers (6/25/06)
Marc Olson (9/21/07)
Aaron Reynolds (7/24/08)
Cristine Knappett-Wittress (9/2/10)
Jim Gray (3/28/12, decl.)
Judy Lew Dirks (8/28/12)
Bill Hill (10/18/12)
Bill Henningsgaard (8/9/13)
John Hopper (2/19/15)
Kent Diamond (2/19/16)
Chuck Thacker (6/12/17)
Paul G. Allen (10/25/18)
James Douglas (3/29/19)
Dennis Flanagan (5/6/19)
Pamela Anderson Wagner (7/28/19)
Manny Vellon (5/26/20)
William Gates Sr. (9/14/20)
Eric Engstrom (12/1/20)
Ann Riordan (3/5/21)
Ebbe Altberg (6/3/21)
Kim Cameron (11/30/21)
Leanora Sears (1/19/22)
Ken Dye (2/8/22)