The Windows 8 launch took place globally October 26, 2012. We had a really big worldwide launch.

As I’m in the middle of describing in the regular posts, Windows 8 had been receiving hugely positive reviews for innovation, one-upping Apple, and by the summer the release of Surface computers from Microsoft had really energized the PC world. In the story I’m sharing we have not yet made it to the pushback about the design which really began in the Spring of 2012. Even with that, the world was anxious for Windows 8 and the competition with Apple and of course all of Microsoft was geared up.

It was an amazing day for Microsoft all around the world.

The Windows 8 launch in the US was centered around the new Microsoft stores that were the exclusive place to buy Surface. In the US we did a traditional launch event for the press and a few thousand people (!) as described below. The major event was a “Times Square takeover” as the Store team called it. The new flagship Microsoft Store opening up in Times Square was where we had wild street festival and more.

A few still photos from Times Square:

Windows 8 start screen and touch cover keyboard in a huge billboard sized display.

A pretty good crowed in to see Surface at the Microsoft Store, Times Square, NY.

Line outside the Microsoft Store, Times Square, New York.

Ahmet Zappa with a Microsoft Surface background he designed. More on his role in the coming sections.

Here’s Panos Panay telling people about Surface in the middle of Times Square out in front of the Microsoft Store. Crazy.

It wasn’t just in New York City, here are some photos from San Antonio, Bellevue (WA), and Seattle (WA).

Line at the Microsoft Store in San Antonio, River Walk mall.

Line at the Microsoft Store in the home turf of Bellvue, WA, Bellsquare Mall.

Line in the rain at the Microsoft Store, Seattle, WA at University Village.

The daytime launch event featured a big tent event focused on Windows 8. By now in Hardcore Software you’ve seen what we show at a Windows event, which is a broad array of devices and scenarios for Windows. Steve Ballmer, Julie Larson-Green, Mike Angiulo, Tami Reller, and I all spoke about Windows 8. We had a giant exhibit in a trade show format of all the new Windows 8 PCs. Michael Dell was there which was amazing. We also had a whole “Metropolis” street art.

Julie Larson-Green and Steven Sinofsky prior to the main stage event in New York.

The “Metropolis” art installation in New York.

At one part of the event we had Maroon 5 doing a short set. Here’s Panos Panay backstage with two member of the band.

Following this big event we held a separate Surface event. This is how we managed the partnerships with OEMs and also doing first-party hardware. We did not use Surface in the main event. Much like OEMs we held our own event for Surface.

Prior to the event Steve Batchie (Distinguished Engineer on Surface) made a new and improved Surface skateboard. So here are a couple of never-before-seen Surface skateboard photos.

Surface Skateboard 2.0 by Stevie Batisch and team.

Me on Surface Skateboard prior to the Surface press event.

Just before NYC, I went to Shanghai for the China launch of Windows 8. There was no way I was going to miss launching in Asia. Here’s a photo for Windows “八” with the head of Microsoft China.

The Windows 八 launch event in Shanghai, me with the general manager of the subsidiary. That’s the Chinese hand sign for the number 8.

Press in China getting a look at Surface for the first time.

Because Hardcore Software doesn’t miss a chance to share some of the details of Building Windows 8 here are some of the engineering statistics for Windows 8 on 10/26/2012.

A bit of a datapoint for Windows 7 sales, which represented our potential upgrade market. This was emailed just prior to the launch keynote and incorporated.

Windows 8 was tested by a huge number of pre-release volunteers. We estimated between the three preview releases (Developer, Consumer, Release) that over 1.24 billion hours of time were spent on Windows 8 code before release, not including anyone at Microsoft. All of that was recorded and provided telemetry for real-world usage including user interface, devices, applications, settings, and more.

Representing the work OEMs did in partnership with the Ecosystem, these are some improvements in boot time on OEM PCs after an upgrade to Windows 8.

I think the most amazing aspect of the launch is that over the cloudy skies of Corporate headquarters there was a double rainbow the morning of the NYC event. I don’t recall who, but someone sent me this photo and I thank them.

A double rainbow over the launch event tents set up in Redmond, WA.

PS: I added a few posts so I'm about a month late on completing the serialization of Hardcore Software which I planned on finishing on the 10th anniversary of Windows 8. Well, at least I'm consistent.

