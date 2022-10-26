Bonus: Windows 8 Launch October 26, 2012
Welcome to Windows 8, in a big way.
The Windows 8 launch took place globally October 26, 2012. We had a really big worldwide launch.
As I’m in the middle of describing in the regular posts, Windows 8 had been receiving hugely positive reviews for innovation, one-upping Apple, and by the summer the release of Surface computers from Microsoft had really energized the PC world. In the story I’m sharing we have not yet made it to the pushback about the design which really began in the Spring of 2012. Even with that, the world was anxious for Windows 8 and the competition with Apple and of course all of Microsoft was geared up.
It was an amazing day for Microsoft all around the world.
The Windows 8 launch in the US was centered around the new Microsoft stores that were the exclusive place to buy Surface. In the US we did a traditional launch event for the press and a few thousand people (!) as described below. The major event was a “Times Square takeover” as the Store team called it. The new flagship Microsoft Store opening up in Times Square was where we had wild street festival and more.
A few still photos from Times Square:
It wasn’t just in New York City, here are some photos from San Antonio, Bellevue (WA), and Seattle (WA).
The daytime launch event featured a big tent event focused on Windows 8. By now in Hardcore Software you’ve seen what we show at a Windows event, which is a broad array of devices and scenarios for Windows. Steve Ballmer, Julie Larson-Green, Mike Angiulo, Tami Reller, and I all spoke about Windows 8. We had a giant exhibit in a trade show format of all the new Windows 8 PCs. Michael Dell was there which was amazing. We also had a whole “Metropolis” street art.
Following this big event we held a separate Surface event. This is how we managed the partnerships with OEMs and also doing first-party hardware. We did not use Surface in the main event. Much like OEMs we held our own event for Surface.
Prior to the event Steve Batchie (Distinguished Engineer on Surface) made a new and improved Surface skateboard. So here are a couple of never-before-seen Surface skateboard photos.
Just before NYC, I went to Shanghai for the China launch of Windows 8. There was no way I was going to miss launching in Asia. Here’s a photo for Windows “八” with the head of Microsoft China.
Because Hardcore Software doesn’t miss a chance to share some of the details of Building Windows 8 here are some of the engineering statistics for Windows 8 on 10/26/2012.
I think the most amazing aspect of the launch is that over the cloudy skies of Corporate headquarters there was a double rainbow the morning of the NYC event. I don’t recall who, but someone sent me this photo and I thank them.
PS: I planned on finishing the serialization of Hardcore Software right at the 10th anniversary, but added a few posts. So here we are. Enjoy General Availability.
Note. Photos are all © Steven Sinofsky and personal collection.
