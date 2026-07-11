Hardcore Software by Steven Sinofsky

Hardcore Software by Steven Sinofsky

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Ed Schifman's avatar
Ed Schifman
Jul 11

A wonderful trip down memory lane. My first programming in college involved writing code to convert Celsius to Fahrenheit. It was clunky, required the use of a mainframe, which was all that was available at that time in the early 70's. It was an experience that convinced me that programming this way would only be frustrating and unlikely to convince anyone but a hard core believer. The rise of better programming language and personal computing eventually changed my thinking, but I was in college at a time that did not allow me to understand how fast the field would change.

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Ray Duncan's avatar
Ray Duncan
Jul 11

Looking back in time a little farther, I bought one of the first HP-35 calculators in 1972 while I was a chemistry major at UC Riverside. It was an amazing little piece of hardware for its day which supported RPN and trig functions, square roots, exponents, etc. and HP actually sold it on an installment plan when it first came out (luckily for me, since I had a part-time job at minimum wage). I remember bringing it to labs and exams and being the focus of both envy and outrage among the other students, who were doing their calculations on pencil and paper. As best I can remember, the faculty ignored the issue, and of course by the time I was a senior, calculators were everywhere.

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