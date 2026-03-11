Hardcore Software by Steven Sinofsky

Hardcore Software by Steven Sinofsky

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Tiny Orchestral Moments's avatar
Tiny Orchestral Moments
Mar 11

"being early is no different than being wrong, mostly." Love. This. A huge life lesson, and it reminds me of about 10 products I worked on over the last four decades.

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Jerry's avatar
Jerry
Mar 12

the problem with Microsoft has always been the disagreements, and fear. There isn't one person who is willing to make a bet and see it through - and also survive long enough to fix the problems that an inevitable v1 will create. MSFT lacks patience, resilience, and changes in directions are the result. Steven was different, he offended everyone internally, not because he wanted to, but because he needed to make the tough calls no one else had the guts to make. Unfortunately, as a result, he also wasn't allowed to fix the critical issues for the long run, as there were too many people betting against him. Reading this just makes me melancholic for those "good ol' days", and as I'm typing this on my own neo, I share Steven's feelings here.... so close. sigh.

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