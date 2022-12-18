109. Curated Bibliography
A curated list of books, technical articles, related works, and news and tech magazine cover stories relevant to the history detailed in "Hardcore Software"
Perhaps you would like to read even more about Microsoft and related works? This is a reading list I compiled while refreshing my memory and researching other perspectives on events. I’ve included books primarily about Microsoft and selected books where the Microsoft perspective was particularly relevant. In the 1980s and 1990s, magazine covers were the currency of the day when it came to business and cultural leadership. I’ve included references to some of the key magazine covers featuring Microsoft, Apple, and technology in general. Books can be found on online or via your favorite independent bookstore. Magazines are often available on eBay or sites dedicated to old magazines. Books available on Amazon (or your favorite retailer) have been compiled into an Amazon list.
Books About the History of Microsoft by Journalists, Academics, Employees
Fire in the Valley: The Making of The Personal Computer (1984) by Paul Freiberger and Michael Swaine (2nd edition has an audio CDROM of interviews)
Programmers at Work: Interviews (1986, also 1989) by Susan Lammers
The Making of Microsoft: How Bill Gates and His Team Created the World's Most Successful Software Company (1991) by Daniel Ichbiah and Susan Knepper
Gates: How Microsoft's Mogul Reinvented an Industry and Made Himself the Richest Man in America (1992) by Stephen Manes and Paul Andrews
Hard Drive: Bill Gates and the Making of the Microsoft Empire (1992) by James Wallace and Jim Erickson
Computer Wars: The Fall of IBM and the Future of Global Technology (1993) by Charles Ferguson
Getting Past OK: The Self-Help Book for People Who Don’t Need Help (1993, 2009) by Richard Brodie
Insanely Great (1994) by Steven Levy
Showstopper!: The Breakneck Race to Create Windows NT and the Next Generation at Microsoft (1994) by G. Pascal Zachary
The Microsoft Way: The Real Story of How The Company Outsmarts Its Competition (1995) by Randall Stross
Startup: A Silicon Valley Adventure (1995) by S. Jerrold Kaplan
Accidental Empires: How the Boys of Silicon Valley Make Their Millions, Battle Foreign Competition, and Still Can't Get a Date (1996) by Robert X. Cringely
Microserfs (1996) by Douglas Coupland (Fiction)
All I Really Needed to Know In Business I Learned At Microsoft: Insider Strategies to Help You Succeed (1997) by Julie Bick
Speeding the Net: The Inside Story of Netscape and How It Challenged Microsoft (1997) by Joshua Quittner and Michelle Slatalla
Barbarians Led by Bill Gates (1998) by Jennifer Edstrom and Marlin Eller
Overdrive: Bill Gates and the Race to Control Cyberspace (1998) by James Wallace
Microsoft Secrets: How the World's Most Powerful Software Company Creates Technology, Shapes Markets and Manages People (1998) by Michael A. Cusumano and Richard Selby
Business @ the Speed of Thought: Succeeding in the Digital Economy (1999) by Bill Gates
Competing On Internet Time: Lessons from Netscape and Its Battle With Microsoft (1999) by David B. Yoffie and Michael A. Cusumano
Microsoft First Generation: The Success Secrets of the Visionaries Who Launched a Technology Empire (1999) by Cheryl D. Tsang
The Plot to Get Bill Gates (1999) by Gary Rivlin
Renegades of the Empire: How Three Software Warriors Started a Revolution Behind the Walls of Fortress Microsoft (1999) by Michael Drummond
U.S. V. Microsoft: The Inside Story of the Landmark Case (2000) by Joel Brinkley and Steve Lohr
Inside Out: Microsoft-In Our Own Words (2000) by Microsoft Corporation (photos)
Proudly Serving My Corporate Masters: What I Learned in Ten Years as a Microsoft Programmer (2000) by Adam Barr
Breaking Windows: How Bill Gates Fumbled the Future of Microsoft (2001) by David Bank
World War 3.0: Microsoft, the US Government, and the Battle for the New Economy (2001) by Ken Auletta
DEC Is Dead, Long Live DEC: The Lasting Legacy of Digital Equipment Corporation (2003)
by Edgar H Schein, Paul J Kampa
Bad Boy Ballmer: The Man Who Rules Microsoft (2002) by Fredric Alan Maxwell
Microsoft Rebooted: How Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer Reinvented Their Company (2004) by Robert Slater
Old New Thing, The: Practical Development Throughout the Evolution of Windows (2006) by Raymond Chen
Microsoft 2.0: How Microsoft Plans to Stay Relevant in the Post-Gates Era (2008) by Mary Jo Foley
Burning the Ships: Transforming Your Company's Culture Through Intellectual Property Strategy (2009) by Marshall Phelps and David Kline
One Strategy: Organization, Planning, Decision Making (2009) by Steven Sinofsky and Marco Iansiti
Hackers: Heroes of the Computer Revolution (2010) by Steven Levy
Idea Man: A Memoir (2011) by Paul G. Allen
Built for Success: The Story of Microsoft (2011) by Nell Musolf
Sweating Bullets: Notes about Inventing PowerPoint by Robert Gaskins (2012)
Resolve and Fortitude: Microsoft's ''Secret Power Broker” (2012) by Joachim Kempin
Fearless Genius: The Digital Revolution in Silicon Valley 1985-2000 (2014) by Doug Menuez (photos)
Strategy Rules: Five Timeless Lessons from Bill Gates, Andy Grove, and Steve Jobs (2015) by David B. Yoffie and Michael A. Cusumano
Xbox Revisited: A Game Plan for Corporate and Civic Renewal by Robbie Bach (2015)
Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft's Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone (2017) by Satya Nadella and Greg Shaw
Microsoft Secrets: An Insider's View of the Rocket Ride from Worst to First and Lessons Learned on the Journey (2017) by Dave Jaworski
Beneath A Surface (2018) by Brad Sams
Valley of Genius: The Uncensored History of Silicon Valley (As Told by the Hackers, Founders, and Freaks Who Made It Boom) (2018) by Adam Fisher
The Microsoft Story: How the Tech Giant Rebooted Its Culture, Upgraded Its Strategy, and Found Success in the Cloud (2020) by Dan Good
Other Relevant Books
Mythical Man Month (1975) by Frederick P. Brooks, Jr.
The IBM Personal Computer from the Inside Out (1984) by Murray Sargent (later an employee) and Richard L. Shoemaker
MS-DOS Technical Reference (1986) by Bill Gates, et al
MS-DOS Encyclopedia (1988, 1989) by Ray Duncan
Programming Windows: The Microsoft Guide to Programming for the MS-DOS Presentation Manager, Windows 2.0 and Windows/386 (1988, 6 editions) by Charles Petzold
The Third Apple: Personal Computers & the Cultural Revolution (1987) by Jean-Louis Gassee
Inside OS/2 (1988) by Gordon Letwin
The New Hacker's Dictionary (1991) by Eric S. Raymond (Author)
IBM's 360 and Early 370 Systems (1991) by Emerson W. Pugh, Lyle R. Johnson, John H. Palmer
Microserfs (1995) by Douglas Coupland (see also Generation X)
Writing Solid Code (1993) by Steve Maguire
Code Complete (1993) by Steve McConnell
Debugging the Development Process (1994) by Steve Maguire
Almost Perfect (1994, Prima) by W. E. Pete Peterson
Dynamics of Software Development (1995) by Jim McCarthy and Denis Gilbert
Where Wizards Stay Up Late: The Origins of The Internet (1996) by Katie Hafner and Matthew Lyon
Dealers of Lightning: Xerox PARC and the Dawn of the Computer Age (2000) by Michael A. Hiltzik
Track Changes: A Literary History of Word Processing (2016) by Matthew G. Kirschenbaum
How the Internet Happened: From Netscape to the iPhone (2018) by Brian McCullough
IBM: The Rise and Fall and Reinvention of a Global Icon (2019) by James W. Cortada
Play Nice But Win: A CEO's Journey from Founder to Leader (2021) by Michael Dell
Ideas That Created the Future: Classic Papers of Computer Science (2021) by Harry R. Lewis (Editor)
The Founders: The Story of Paypal and the Entrepreneurs Who Shaped Silicon Valley (2022) by Jimmy Soni
Other Relevant Works
“The Software Column” by Bill Gates in Personal Computing, May-June 1977. Bill explains what an operating system would offer and lays out the future strategy for MS-DOS.
“When We Invented the Personal Computer…” by Steve Jobs in Computers and People, July 1981. Steve detailed the computer as “bicycle of the mind.”
“A PC Exclusive Interview With Software Guru Bill Gates” in first issue of PC Magazine, Feb-Mar 1982 by publisher David Bunnell. Also https://www.pcmag.com/news/heres-what-bill-gates-told-pcmag-about-the-ibm-pc-in-1982
“A Spreadsheet Way of Knowledge” by Steven Levy (November 1984) in Harpers“
“Interview with Bill Gates” from Computer History Archive Project (April 1987) youtu.be/BXGJEHEj-KA
“Susannah Simons interviews Bill Gates” from Answering Back (1992) youtu.be/o4IftvjUrVI
Bill Gates Interview”, transcript of video interview, National Museum of American History, interviewed by David Allison, 1993. https://americanhistory.si.edu/comphist/gates.htm
“Inside Microsoft: The untold story of how the Internet forced Bill Gates to reverse course” by Kathy Rebello (July 14, 1996) in BusinessWeek
“Not Only Microsoft: The Maturing of the Personal Computer Software Industry, 1982–1995” by Martin Campbell-Kelly (2001) in Cited by 15 Volume 75, Special Issue 1 (Special Issue: Computers and Communications Networks)
“Oral History Interview With Mike Maples” in Charles Babbage Institute, https://conservancy.umn.edu/handle/11299/107465
“The Origins of Word Processing Software for Personal Computers: 1976-1985” by Thomas J. Bergin in IEEE Annals of the History of Computing (Volume: 28, Issue: 4, Oct.-Dec. 2006)
“The Creation and the Demise of VisiCalc,” by Burton Grad in IEEE Annals of the History of Computing, (Volume: 29, Issue: 3, Jul.-Sep. 2007)
“The first killer app: a history of spreadsheets” by Melissa Rodriguez Zynda in Interactions Volume 20 Issue 5, September + October 2013 Pages 68-72
“Spreadsheets - How It Started” by Lazar Raković, Marton Sakal, Veselin Pavlicevic in International Scientific Journal of Management Information Systems 2003
“The rise and rise of the spreadsheet” by M. Campbell-Kelly in The History of Mathematical Tables: from Sumer to Spreadsheets 2003
“The first killer app: a history of spreadsheets” by Melissa Rodriguez Zynda in Interactions Oct 2013
Magazines
Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Steve Ballmer, and other leaders of the rise of computing were featured dozens of times on the cover of the major news weeklies and of course the bi-weekly and monthly technology enthusiast magazines. Included here are most of the cover or major stories. Not included are the industry weekly tabloids, InfoWorld, MacWeek, and PCWeek cited often throughout this work, as well as issues where Microsoft was simply part of a list of companies. Unless otherwise noted, these are US editions. Listings by publication title and date.
ABA Journal, 8/1/93, Legal Documents of the Future
Ad Age Magazine, 12/19/94, Marketer of the Year - Microsoft
Atlantic, The, 7/1/45, Includes "As We May Think"
Bloomberg Business, 1/24/11, Apple without Jobs
Bloomberg Business, 1/16/12, No More Monkey Boy
Bloomberg Business, 4/4/16, Spawn of Clippy
Business 2.0, 6/1/02, How to Beat Bill
Business 2.0, 10/1/03, Baby Bills
Business 2.0, 1/1/04, 101 Dumbest Moments
Business 2.0, 4/1/05, What’s Next for Apple
BusinessWeek, 10/3/83, Personal Computer: And the winner is IBM
BusinessWeek, 2/27/84, Software the new driving force
BusinessWeek, 11/14/84, Apple’s Dynamic Duo, and their bold plan to take on IBM in the office.
BusinessWeek, 7/28/86, IBM versus the clones
BusinessWeek, 4/13/87, The Whiz Kid
BusinessWeek, 8/1/88, Is your computer secure?
BusinessWeek, 9/26/88, Intel: The Next Revolution
BusinessWeek, 10/24/88, Can Jobs Do It Again
BusinessWeek, 3/6/89, Computers: Is the Industry Maturing
BusinessWeek, 9/10/90, Computers: Will they sell this time
BusinessWeek, 6/10/91, Computer Confusion
BusinessWeek, 9/30/91, Software Made Simple
BusinessWeek, 2/24/92, Life at the top
BusinessWeek, 3/1/93, Is Microsoft Too Powerful
BusinessWeek, 7/5/93, Apples Future
BusinessWeek, 7/10/95, Windows 95 and how it will change computing
BusinessWeek, 7/15/96, Inside Microsoft
BusinessWeek, 8/18/97, How Silicon Valley Really Works
BusinessWeek, 1/19/98, Microsoft: How Dominant Will It Be?
BusinessWeek, 11/23/98, Jobs Movie Mogul
BusinessWeek, 12/14/98, Amazon.com the wild world of e-commerce
BusinessWeek, 5/17/99, Remaking Microsoft
BusinessWeek, 5/31/99, eBay vs Amazon
BusinessWeek, 6/14/99, Office Lite by Steve Wildstrom, Microsoft must settle
BusinessWeek, 7/5/99, Readers sound off on Office Lite
BusinessWeek, 10/4/99, The Internet Age
BusinessWeek, 7/10/00, Can amazon make it?
BusinessWeek, 7/31/00, Apple, Yes Steve Jobs, you fixed it, Congrats.
BusinessWeek, 7/26/01, Microsoft How to Prevent New Abuses
BusinessWeek, 2/15/04, Showtime: Moving beyond computers
BusinessWeek, 4/19/04, Microsoft: Can It Overcome Middle Age
BusinessWeek, 4/18/05, IBM: Beyond Blue
BusinessWeek, 9/26/05, I’m Outta Here: Why Microsoft Is Losing Key Talent
BusinessWeek, 1/9/06, Intel Inside Out
BusinessWeek, 2/6/06, Steve Jobs’ Magic Kingdom
BusinessWeek, 11/13/06, Amazon's Big Bet
BusinessWeek, 4/28/08, Most Innovative companies
BusinessWeek, 5/12/08, Mac in Grey Flannel Suit
BusinessWeek, 5/19/08, Ballmer v Google
BusinessWeek, 1/25/10, Why Can’t They Be Friends
BusinessWeek, 10/14/13, Secret Amazon: Explosive Account of Bezos
Byte, 1/1/82, The IBM Personal Computer
Byte, 2/1/84, Apple’s Macintosh
Byte, 6/1/90, Windows 3.0: Who Needs OS/2?
Byte, 9/1/90, 15th Anniversary 63 Predict the future
Byte, 11/1/93, Windows v. OS/2
Byte, 8/1/95, Inside the Mind of Microsoft
Byte, 10/1/95, The PC is Dead
Byte, 3/1/97, Netscape's New Internet
Byte, 11/1/98, The NeXT Computer
Creative Computing, 11/1/84, Pioneers Speak Out
Desktop Computing, 10/1/81, The first plain language computer magazine
Economist, 5/23/98, Delete Microsoft
Economist, 6/13/98, Compete don't delete
Economist, 3/24/01, Son of Paperclip
Economist, 4/28/01, A kinder, gentler gorilla?
Economist, 4/1/06, France
Economist, 10/1/06, Steve Jobs the Magician
Economist, 6/28/08, The Meaning of Bill Gates
Economist, 1/15/10, The Book of Jobs
Esquire, 12/1/83, 50 Greatest People
Esquire, 12/1/86, Rest of your life
eWeek, 6/30/08, Bill Gates End of an Era
Family Computing, 9/1/83, Portrait of a Computing Family
Family PC, 3/1/97, Bill Gates Tips for Family PCs
Fast Co, 12/1/07, Open Season on Apple
Fast Co, 7/1/09, Amazon Taps It's Inner Apple
Fast Co, 5/1/12, Lost Tapes of Jobs
Forbes, 4/1/91, Can anyone Stop Him?
Forbes, 12/16/96, Gil Amelio's Plan
Forbes, 7/27/98, Master of the Internet
Forbes, 10/19/98, Welcome to My Store
Forbes, 2/17/03, The China Syndrome
Forbes, 10/3/05, Steve remakes Microsoft
Forbes, 5/11/09, Jobs - Nobody Loves Me, Wiring Medicine (Microsoft)
Fortune, 2/7/83, Apple’s Bid to Stay Relevant
Fortune, 1/23/84, Microsoft's Drive to Dominate Software
Fortune, 8/5/85, The Fall of Steve Jobs
Fortune, 10/1/85, Latest from Steve Jobs
Fortune, 5/26/86, The Puny Payoff from Computers
Fortune, 7/21/86, Deal that Made Bill Gates $350M
Fortune, 10/13/86, High Tech Race
Fortune, 1/5/87, 50 Fascinating People
Fortune, 9/14/87, Inside Apple
Fortune, 5/23/88, Steve Jobs Next Act
Fortune, 6/8/88, Bill Gates takes on Antitrust
Fortune, 8/1/88, Computer Upheaval
Fortune, 10/9/89, Jobs Links With IBM
Fortune, 8/26/91, Future of the PC
Fortune, 12/30/91, What I want US Business to Do in '92
Fortune, 12/28/92, Bill Gates Next Challenge
Fortune, 12/12/94, AT&T On Cover Cellular $12B
Fortune, 1/16/95, Bill Gates: What Doesn’t He Want
Fortune, 10/2/95, How We Did It Paul and Bill
Fortune, 6/1/96, Bill Gates and Andy Grove
Fortune, 6/8/98, One Digital Day
Fortune, 11/9/98, Jobs Next Trick
Fortune, 1/31/00, Stevie Wonder
Fortune, 2/7/00, The Men Who Would Be King
Fortune, 7/10/00, Microsoft Shoots for the Moon
Fortune, 6/18/01, Beast is Back
Fortune, 6/25/01, CEO Pay Heist
Fortune, 5/19/03, Steve’s New Act
Fortune, 2/21/05, How Big Can Apple Get
Fortune, 5/2/05, Why Google Scares Gates
Fortune, 9/5/05, Steve Jobs Gets Personal (Stanford)
Fortune, 7/23/07, Gates Conquers China
Fortune, 3/17/08, Trouble with Jobs
Fortune, 11/24/08, The Genius Behind Steve
Fortune, 6/15/09, Amazon's Next Revolution
Fortune, 7/20/09, I Want You to Get the Future
Fortune, 11/23/09, Entrepreneur of the Decade
Fortune, 11/1/10, Dream phone iPhone and Verizon
Harpoon, 5/1/99, Bill Gates monster or messiah
Inc Magazine, 10/1/81, This Man Has Changed Business Forever
Inc Magazine, 10/1/87, Why I Fired Steve Jobs
Inc Magazine, 4/1/89, Entrepreneur of the Decade: An Interview with Steve Jobs.
InfoWorld, 2/13/84, Apple’s Bet on Macintosh
Life Magazine, 9/10/45, Includes "As We May Think"
MacWorld, 4/15/84, Macintosh Future of Computing
MacWorld, 10/1/89, Steve Jobs is Back coverage of NeXT
Mad Magazine, 10/1/85, Special Computer Section
Mad Magazine, 3/1/96, Cream Bill Gates
Money, 11/1/82, Choosing the Best New PC
National Geographic, 10/1/82, The Chip
National Review, 1/24/94, He Built A Better Mousetrap —So the Cats Ganged Up On Him
New York Magazine, 6/25/07, Steve Jobs iGOD
New Yorker, 1/10/94, Email with Bill Gates
New Yorker, 5/12/97, Bill Gates Favorite Geek
New Yorker, 2/1/00, Inside the Leviathan
New Yorker, 5/28/01, Absolute PowerPoint
Newsweek, 2/22/82, Home is Where the Computer Is
Newsweek, 1/30/84, It's The Apple of His eye
Newsweek, 9/1/84, Newsweek Access (spl. issue)
Newsweek, 9/30/85, Fall of Steve Jobs as Apple Chairman
Newsweek, 1/27/86, Gasseé Inside Apple
Newsweek, 10/24/88, Jobs is Mr. Chips
Newsweek, 7/11/94, The Microsoft Magic
Newsweek, 11/27/95, Exclusive Excerpts from His New Book: Bill Gates Predicts the Future
Newsweek, 12/2/96, Microsoft Century
Newsweek, 6/23/97, Gates & Ballmer: How Microsoft Was Built Interview
Newsweek, 8/18/97, Is Bill Gates Good for Apple:
Newsweek, 3/9/98, Why We Will Win: Microsoft at War with DC
Newsweek, 5/31/99, What You'll Want Next (PC Plus)
Newsweek, 8/30/99, Bill Just Wants to Have Fun
Newsweek, 4/17/00, Microsoft
Newsweek, 5/8/00, Antitrust slug on cover
Newsweek, 6/19/00, How Bill Blew It and Can He Save Microsoft
Newsweek, 4/30/01, Bill Gates Tablet PC
Newsweek, 9/5/01, American Genius
Newsweek, 2/4/02, They've Given Away $24 Billion
Newsweek, 11/24/03, Bill’s Next Big Thing
Newsweek, 7/26/04, iPod Therefore i Am
Newsweek, 12/4/06, Moving into a New Office
Newsweek, 11/26/07, Books Aren't Dead
Newsweek, 4/5/10, What's So Great About the iPad
Newsweek, 9/5/11, Steve Jobs American Genius
NextWorld Magazine, 1/1/91, Premier Issue
PC Computing, 8/1/88, IBM or Apple, Is DOS Dead
PC Consumer, 3/1/84, Bridging the Generation Gap
PC Magazine, 2/1/82, Premier Issue
PC Magazine, 9/1/82, Inside the IBM PC
PC Magazine, 10/1/83, When It All Goes Wrong
PC Magazine, 1/24/84, The New IBM PCs
PC Magazine, 4/17/84, Challenging 1-2-3
PC Magazine, 9/4/84, Word Processors
PC Magazine, 11/13/84, IBM Breakthrough PC XT
PC Magazine, 4/1/06, Bill Gates Exit Interview
PC Magazine, 9/1/08, Best & Worst Reader Survey
PC World Magazine, 3/1/83, How Compatible is Compatible
PC World Magazine, 3/1/83, Traveling with the Personal Computer
Penthouse, 5/1/84, Young Millionaires (Jobs)
People Magazine, 8/20/90, I want a child
Playboy, 1/1/83, The Word Processor by Stephen King
Playboy, 2/1/85, Steve Jobs interview
Playboy, 7/1/94, Bill Gates interview
Popular Electronics, 1/1/75, Altair Part 1
Popular Electronics, 2/1/75, Altair Part 2
Popular Electronics, 11/1/81, What's New in Personal Computers
Popular Mechanics, 7/1/80, Building a word processor
Popular Science, 3/1/84, Apple's Mighty 32-bit Mac
Popular Science, 1/1/89, Steve Jobs' Revolutionary Computer
Portable Companion, April/May, 1983, Is Portability A Myth?
Rolling Stone, 3/1/84, Macintosh
Rolling Stone, 4/1/96, Fall of Apple Part 1
Rolling Stone, 4/1/96, Fall of Apple Part 2
Scientific American, 3/1/73, Bicycles
Seattle Times, 4/25/99, Wake A Sleeping Giant
The Standard, 11/15/99, Busted
Time, 2/15/82, Striking It Rich
Time, 1/3/83, Machine of The Year
Time, 6/20/83, The Software Hard Sell
Time, 4/16/84, Computer Software: Magic Inside the Machine
Time, 4/1/95, Welcome to Cyberspace
Time, 6/5/95, Master of The Universe
Time, 2/19/96, The Golden Geeks
Time, 9/16/96, Whose Web Will It Be
Time, 1/13/97, The Private World of Bill Gates
Time, 8/8/97, Inside the Apple Microsoft Deal
Time, 9/22/97, AOL big Coup
Time, 9/7/98, Time Digital The Next Bill Gates
Time, 10/3/98, Killer Germ
Time, 10/5/98, Cyber Elite 50
Time, 12/7/98, Time 100 builders and Titans
Time, 3/22/99, Bill’s 12 Rules
Time, 10/18/99, Steve’s Jobs
Time, 11/15/99, Busting Bill
Time, 12/27/99, Person of the Year
Time, 1/14/02, Hello EURO
Time, 1/14/02, Flat Out Cool
Time, 5/23/05, Bill Gates and Xbox
Time, 10/24/05, What’s Next
Time, 12/26/05, People of Year
Time, 4/12/10, Inside Steve’s Pad
Time, 10/17/11, Steve Jobs 1955-2011
Time, 7/20/12, Made in China - Apple
Upside, 10/1/99, Steve Jobs #1
US News, 7/8/87, Stock Market Killings
US News, 2/15/93, The New Rockefeller
US News, 11/25/96, Torment of St Bill
US News, 6/1/98, The Real Threat to Microsoft
US News, 10/19/98, The Trials of Bill Gates
Vanity Fair, 4/1/06, iPod Therefore i Am
Vanity Fair, 8/1/12, How Microsoft Lost Its Mojo
Wired, 3/1/93, Bruce Sterling Has Seen the Future of War
Wired, 7/1/93, Peter Gabriel Interactive CD-ROM
Wired, 11/1/93, Alvin Toffler
Wired, 4/1/94, Oh No, Mr. Bill
Wired, 2/1/96, Steve Jobs: The Next Insanely Great Thing
Wired, 6/1/96, Mr. Bill Goes Hollywood
Wired, 7/1/97, The Long Boom
Wired, 8/1/97, This Lawyer Is Bill Gates's Worst Nightmare
Wired, 4/1/98, Up the Ante: Bill Gates Playing with the Big Dogs Now
Wired, 9/1/98, Where’s Woz? Apple’s Cofounder is Back
Wired, 12/1/98, 83 Reasons Why Bill Gates's Reign is Over
Wired, 3/1/99, Inside story of Amazon.com’s Boy Billionaire
Wired, 8/1/00, Loudcloud, Marc Andreessen
Wired, 11/1/00, The Truth the Whole Truth and Nothing But the Truth
Washington CEO, 8/1/00, The Gamble .net
