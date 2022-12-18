Perhaps you would like to read even more about Microsoft and related works? This is a reading list I compiled while refreshing my memory and researching other perspectives on events. I’ve included books primarily about Microsoft and selected books where the Microsoft perspective was particularly relevant. In the 1980s and 1990s, magazine covers were the currency of the day when it came to business and cultural leadership. I’ve included references to some of the key magazine covers featuring Microsoft, Apple, and technology in general. Books can be found on online or via your favorite independent bookstore. Magazines are often available on eBay or sites dedicated to old magazines. Books available on Amazon (or your favorite retailer) have been compiled into an Amazon list.

Special Note: Check out this “Hardcore Software” discussion with Aarthi and Sriram of their namesake podcast. They both worked at Microsoft so we had a fun time digging deep into history and perspective. Subscribe here for more videos, podcasts, transcripts, and other background info from the Goodtime Show.

Books About the History of Microsoft by Journalists, Academics, Employees

Fire in the Valley: The Making of The Personal Computer (1984) by Paul Freiberger and Michael Swaine (2nd edition has an audio CDROM of interviews)

Programmers at Work: Interviews (1986, also 1989) by Susan Lammers

The Making of Microsoft: How Bill Gates and His Team Created the World's Most Successful Software Company (1991) by Daniel Ichbiah and Susan Knepper

Gates: How Microsoft's Mogul Reinvented an Industry and Made Himself the Richest Man in America (1992) by Stephen Manes and Paul Andrews

Hard Drive: Bill Gates and the Making of the Microsoft Empire (1992) by James Wallace and Jim Erickson

Computer Wars: The Fall of IBM and the Future of Global Technology (1993) by Charles Ferguson

Getting Past OK: The Self-Help Book for People Who Don’t Need Help (1993, 2009) by Richard Brodie

Insanely Great (1994) by Steven Levy

Showstopper!: The Breakneck Race to Create Windows NT and the Next Generation at Microsoft (1994) by G. Pascal Zachary

The Microsoft Way: The Real Story of How The Company Outsmarts Its Competition (1995) by Randall Stross

Startup: A Silicon Valley Adventure (1995) by S. Jerrold Kaplan

Accidental Empires: How the Boys of Silicon Valley Make Their Millions, Battle Foreign Competition, and Still Can't Get a Date (1996) by Robert X. Cringely

Microserfs (1996) by Douglas Coupland (Fiction)

All I Really Needed to Know In Business I Learned At Microsoft: Insider Strategies to Help You Succeed (1997) by Julie Bick

Speeding the Net: The Inside Story of Netscape and How It Challenged Microsoft (1997) by Joshua Quittner and Michelle Slatalla

Barbarians Led by Bill Gates (1998) by Jennifer Edstrom and Marlin Eller

Overdrive: Bill Gates and the Race to Control Cyberspace (1998) by James Wallace

Microsoft Secrets: How the World's Most Powerful Software Company Creates Technology, Shapes Markets and Manages People (1998) by Michael A. Cusumano and Richard Selby

Business @ the Speed of Thought: Succeeding in the Digital Economy (1999) by Bill Gates

Competing On Internet Time: Lessons from Netscape and Its Battle With Microsoft (1999) by David B. Yoffie and Michael A. Cusumano

Microsoft First Generation: The Success Secrets of the Visionaries Who Launched a Technology Empire (1999) by Cheryl D. Tsang

The Plot to Get Bill Gates (1999) by Gary Rivlin

Renegades of the Empire: How Three Software Warriors Started a Revolution Behind the Walls of Fortress Microsoft (1999) by Michael Drummond

U.S. V. Microsoft: The Inside Story of the Landmark Case (2000) by Joel Brinkley and Steve Lohr

Inside Out: Microsoft-In Our Own Words (2000) by Microsoft Corporation (photos)

Proudly Serving My Corporate Masters: What I Learned in Ten Years as a Microsoft Programmer (2000) by Adam Barr

Breaking Windows: How Bill Gates Fumbled the Future of Microsoft (2001) by David Bank

World War 3.0: Microsoft, the US Government, and the Battle for the New Economy (2001) by Ken Auletta

DEC Is Dead, Long Live DEC: The Lasting Legacy of Digital Equipment Corporation (2003)

by Edgar H Schein, Paul J Kampa

Bad Boy Ballmer: The Man Who Rules Microsoft (2002) by Fredric Alan Maxwell

Microsoft Rebooted: How Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer Reinvented Their Company (2004) by Robert Slater

Old New Thing, The: Practical Development Throughout the Evolution of Windows (2006) by Raymond Chen

Microsoft 2.0: How Microsoft Plans to Stay Relevant in the Post-Gates Era (2008) by Mary Jo Foley

Burning the Ships: Transforming Your Company's Culture Through Intellectual Property Strategy (2009) by Marshall Phelps and David Kline

One Strategy: Organization, Planning, Decision Making (2009) by Steven Sinofsky and Marco Iansiti

Hackers: Heroes of the Computer Revolution (2010) by Steven Levy

Idea Man: A Memoir (2011) by Paul G. Allen

Built for Success: The Story of Microsoft (2011) by Nell Musolf

Sweating Bullets: Notes about Inventing PowerPoint by Robert Gaskins (2012)

Resolve and Fortitude: Microsoft's ''Secret Power Broker” (2012) by Joachim Kempin

Fearless Genius: The Digital Revolution in Silicon Valley 1985-2000 (2014) by Doug Menuez (photos)

Strategy Rules: Five Timeless Lessons from Bill Gates, Andy Grove, and Steve Jobs (2015) by David B. Yoffie and Michael A. Cusumano

Xbox Revisited: A Game Plan for Corporate and Civic Renewal by Robbie Bach (2015)

Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft's Soul and Imagine a Better Future for Everyone (2017) by Satya Nadella and Greg Shaw

Microsoft Secrets: An Insider's View of the Rocket Ride from Worst to First and Lessons Learned on the Journey (2017) by Dave Jaworski

Beneath A Surface (2018) by Brad Sams

Valley of Genius: The Uncensored History of Silicon Valley (As Told by the Hackers, Founders, and Freaks Who Made It Boom) (2018) by Adam Fisher

The Microsoft Story: How the Tech Giant Rebooted Its Culture, Upgraded Its Strategy, and Found Success in the Cloud (2020) by Dan Good

Other Relevant Books

Mythical Man Month (1975) by Frederick P. Brooks, Jr.

The IBM Personal Computer from the Inside Out (1984) by Murray Sargent (later an employee) and Richard L. Shoemaker

MS-DOS Technical Reference (1986) by Bill Gates, et al

MS-DOS Encyclopedia (1988, 1989) by Ray Duncan

Programming Windows: The Microsoft Guide to Programming for the MS-DOS Presentation Manager, Windows 2.0 and Windows/386 (1988, 6 editions) by Charles Petzold

The Third Apple: Personal Computers & the Cultural Revolution (1987) by Jean-Louis Gassee

Inside OS/2 (1988) by Gordon Letwin

The New Hacker's Dictionary (1991) by Eric S. Raymond (Author)

IBM's 360 and Early 370 Systems (1991) by Emerson W. Pugh, Lyle R. Johnson, John H. Palmer

Microserfs (1995) by Douglas Coupland (see also Generation X)

Writing Solid Code (1993) by Steve Maguire

Code Complete (1993) by Steve McConnell

Debugging the Development Process (1994) by Steve Maguire

Almost Perfect (1994, Prima) by W. E. Pete Peterson

Dynamics of Software Development (1995) by Jim McCarthy and Denis Gilbert

Where Wizards Stay Up Late: The Origins of The Internet (1996) by Katie Hafner and Matthew Lyon

Dealers of Lightning: Xerox PARC and the Dawn of the Computer Age (2000) by Michael A. Hiltzik

Track Changes: A Literary History of Word Processing (2016) by Matthew G. Kirschenbaum

How the Internet Happened: From Netscape to the iPhone (2018) by Brian McCullough

IBM: The Rise and Fall and Reinvention of a Global Icon (2019) by James W. Cortada

Play Nice But Win: A CEO's Journey from Founder to Leader (2021) by Michael Dell

Ideas That Created the Future: Classic Papers of Computer Science (2021) by Harry R. Lewis (Editor)

The Founders: The Story of Paypal and the Entrepreneurs Who Shaped Silicon Valley (2022) by Jimmy Soni

Other Relevant Works

“The Software Column” by Bill Gates in Personal Computing, May-June 1977. Bill explains what an operating system would offer and lays out the future strategy for MS-DOS.

“When We Invented the Personal Computer…” by Steve Jobs in Computers and People, July 1981. Steve detailed the computer as “bicycle of the mind.”

“A PC Exclusive Interview With Software Guru Bill Gates” in first issue of PC Magazine, Feb-Mar 1982 by publisher David Bunnell. Also https://www.pcmag.com/news/heres-what-bill-gates-told-pcmag-about-the-ibm-pc-in-1982

“A Spreadsheet Way of Knowledge” by Steven Levy (November 1984) in Harpers“

“Interview with Bill Gates” from Computer History Archive Project (April 1987) youtu.be/BXGJEHEj-KA

“Susannah Simons interviews Bill Gates” from Answering Back (1992) youtu.be/o4IftvjUrVI

Bill Gates Interview”, transcript of video interview, National Museum of American History, interviewed by David Allison, 1993. https://americanhistory.si.edu/comphist/gates.htm

“Inside Microsoft: The untold story of how the Internet forced Bill Gates to reverse course” by Kathy Rebello (July 14, 1996) in BusinessWeek

“Not Only Microsoft: The Maturing of the Personal Computer Software Industry, 1982–1995” by Martin Campbell-Kelly (2001) in Cited by 15 Volume 75, Special Issue 1 (Special Issue: Computers and Communications Networks)

“Oral History Interview With Mike Maples” in Charles Babbage Institute, https://conservancy.umn.edu/handle/11299/107465

“The Origins of Word Processing Software for Personal Computers: 1976-1985” by Thomas J. Bergin in IEEE Annals of the History of Computing (Volume: 28, Issue: 4, Oct.-Dec. 2006)

“The Creation and the Demise of VisiCalc,” by Burton Grad in IEEE Annals of the History of Computing, (Volume: 29, Issue: 3, Jul.-Sep. 2007)

“The first killer app: a history of spreadsheets” by Melissa Rodriguez Zynda in Interactions Volume 20 Issue 5, September + October 2013 Pages 68-72

“Spreadsheets - How It Started” by Lazar Raković, Marton Sakal, Veselin Pavlicevic in International Scientific Journal of Management Information Systems 2003

“The rise and rise of the spreadsheet” by M. Campbell-Kelly in The History of Mathematical Tables: from Sumer to Spreadsheets 2003

“The first killer app: a history of spreadsheets” by Melissa Rodriguez Zynda in Interactions Oct 2013

Magazines

Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Steve Ballmer, and other leaders of the rise of computing were featured dozens of times on the cover of the major news weeklies and of course the bi-weekly and monthly technology enthusiast magazines. Included here are most of the cover or major stories. Not included are the industry weekly tabloids, InfoWorld, MacWeek, and PCWeek cited often throughout this work, as well as issues where Microsoft was simply part of a list of companies. Unless otherwise noted, these are US editions. Listings by publication title and date.

ABA Journal, 8/1/93, Legal Documents of the Future

Ad Age Magazine, 12/19/94, Marketer of the Year - Microsoft

Atlantic, The, 7/1/45, Includes "As We May Think"

Bloomberg Business, 1/24/11, Apple without Jobs

Bloomberg Business, 1/16/12, No More Monkey Boy

Bloomberg Business, 4/4/16, Spawn of Clippy

Business 2.0, 6/1/02, How to Beat Bill

Business 2.0, 10/1/03, Baby Bills

Business 2.0, 1/1/04, 101 Dumbest Moments

Business 2.0, 4/1/05, What’s Next for Apple

BusinessWeek, 10/3/83, Personal Computer: And the winner is IBM

BusinessWeek, 2/27/84, Software the new driving force

BusinessWeek, 11/14/84, Apple’s Dynamic Duo, and their bold plan to take on IBM in the office.

BusinessWeek, 7/28/86, IBM versus the clones

BusinessWeek, 4/13/87, The Whiz Kid

BusinessWeek, 8/1/88, Is your computer secure?

BusinessWeek, 9/26/88, Intel: The Next Revolution

BusinessWeek, 10/24/88, Can Jobs Do It Again

BusinessWeek, 3/6/89, Computers: Is the Industry Maturing

BusinessWeek, 9/10/90, Computers: Will they sell this time

BusinessWeek, 6/10/91, Computer Confusion

BusinessWeek, 9/30/91, Software Made Simple

BusinessWeek, 2/24/92, Life at the top

BusinessWeek, 3/1/93, Is Microsoft Too Powerful

BusinessWeek, 7/5/93, Apples Future

BusinessWeek, 7/10/95, Windows 95 and how it will change computing

BusinessWeek, 7/15/96, Inside Microsoft

BusinessWeek, 8/18/97, How Silicon Valley Really Works

BusinessWeek, 1/19/98, Microsoft: How Dominant Will It Be?

BusinessWeek, 11/23/98, Jobs Movie Mogul

BusinessWeek, 12/14/98, Amazon.com the wild world of e-commerce

BusinessWeek, 5/17/99, Remaking Microsoft

BusinessWeek, 5/31/99, eBay vs Amazon

BusinessWeek, 6/14/99, Office Lite by Steve Wildstrom, Microsoft must settle

BusinessWeek, 7/5/99, Readers sound off on Office Lite

BusinessWeek, 10/4/99, The Internet Age

BusinessWeek, 7/10/00, Can amazon make it?

BusinessWeek, 7/31/00, Apple, Yes Steve Jobs, you fixed it, Congrats.

BusinessWeek, 7/26/01, Microsoft How to Prevent New Abuses

BusinessWeek, 2/15/04, Showtime: Moving beyond computers

BusinessWeek, 4/19/04, Microsoft: Can It Overcome Middle Age

BusinessWeek, 4/18/05, IBM: Beyond Blue

BusinessWeek, 9/26/05, I’m Outta Here: Why Microsoft Is Losing Key Talent

BusinessWeek, 1/9/06, Intel Inside Out

BusinessWeek, 2/6/06, Steve Jobs’ Magic Kingdom

BusinessWeek, 11/13/06, Amazon's Big Bet

BusinessWeek, 4/28/08, Most Innovative companies

BusinessWeek, 5/12/08, Mac in Grey Flannel Suit

BusinessWeek, 5/19/08, Ballmer v Google

BusinessWeek, 1/25/10, Why Can’t They Be Friends

BusinessWeek, 10/14/13, Secret Amazon: Explosive Account of Bezos

Byte, 1/1/82, The IBM Personal Computer

Byte, 2/1/84, Apple’s Macintosh

Byte, 6/1/90, Windows 3.0: Who Needs OS/2?

Byte, 9/1/90, 15th Anniversary 63 Predict the future

Byte, 11/1/93, Windows v. OS/2

Byte, 8/1/95, Inside the Mind of Microsoft

Byte, 10/1/95, The PC is Dead

Byte, 3/1/97, Netscape's New Internet

Byte, 11/1/98, The NeXT Computer

Creative Computing, 11/1/84, Pioneers Speak Out

Desktop Computing, 10/1/81, The first plain language computer magazine

Economist, 5/23/98, Delete Microsoft

Economist, 6/13/98, Compete don't delete

Economist, 3/24/01, Son of Paperclip

Economist, 4/28/01, A kinder, gentler gorilla?

Economist, 4/1/06, France

Economist, 10/1/06, Steve Jobs the Magician

Economist, 6/28/08, The Meaning of Bill Gates

Economist, 1/15/10, The Book of Jobs

Esquire, 12/1/83, 50 Greatest People

Esquire, 12/1/86, Rest of your life

eWeek, 6/30/08, Bill Gates End of an Era

Family Computing, 9/1/83, Portrait of a Computing Family

Family PC, 3/1/97, Bill Gates Tips for Family PCs

Fast Co, 12/1/07, Open Season on Apple

Fast Co, 7/1/09, Amazon Taps It's Inner Apple

Fast Co, 5/1/12, Lost Tapes of Jobs

Forbes, 4/1/91, Can anyone Stop Him?

Forbes, 12/16/96, Gil Amelio's Plan

Forbes, 7/27/98, Master of the Internet

Forbes, 10/19/98, Welcome to My Store

Forbes, 2/17/03, The China Syndrome

Forbes, 10/3/05, Steve remakes Microsoft

Forbes, 5/11/09, Jobs - Nobody Loves Me, Wiring Medicine (Microsoft)

Fortune, 2/7/83, Apple’s Bid to Stay Relevant

Fortune, 1/23/84, Microsoft's Drive to Dominate Software

Fortune, 8/5/85, The Fall of Steve Jobs

Fortune, 10/1/85, Latest from Steve Jobs

Fortune, 5/26/86, The Puny Payoff from Computers

Fortune, 7/21/86, Deal that Made Bill Gates $350M

Fortune, 10/13/86, High Tech Race

Fortune, 1/5/87, 50 Fascinating People

Fortune, 9/14/87, Inside Apple

Fortune, 5/23/88, Steve Jobs Next Act

Fortune, 6/8/88, Bill Gates takes on Antitrust

Fortune, 8/1/88, Computer Upheaval

Fortune, 10/9/89, Jobs Links With IBM

Fortune, 8/26/91, Future of the PC

Fortune, 12/30/91, What I want US Business to Do in '92

Fortune, 12/28/92, Bill Gates Next Challenge

Fortune, 12/12/94, AT&T On Cover Cellular $12B

Fortune, 1/16/95, Bill Gates: What Doesn’t He Want

Fortune, 10/2/95, How We Did It Paul and Bill

Fortune, 6/1/96, Bill Gates and Andy Grove

Fortune, 6/8/98, One Digital Day

Fortune, 11/9/98, Jobs Next Trick

Fortune, 1/31/00, Stevie Wonder

Fortune, 2/7/00, The Men Who Would Be King

Fortune, 7/10/00, Microsoft Shoots for the Moon

Fortune, 6/18/01, Beast is Back

Fortune, 6/25/01, CEO Pay Heist

Fortune, 5/19/03, Steve’s New Act

Fortune, 2/21/05, How Big Can Apple Get

Fortune, 5/2/05, Why Google Scares Gates

Fortune, 9/5/05, Steve Jobs Gets Personal (Stanford)

Fortune, 7/23/07, Gates Conquers China

Fortune, 3/17/08, Trouble with Jobs

Fortune, 11/24/08, The Genius Behind Steve

Fortune, 6/15/09, Amazon's Next Revolution

Fortune, 7/20/09, I Want You to Get the Future

Fortune, 11/23/09, Entrepreneur of the Decade

Fortune, 11/1/10, Dream phone iPhone and Verizon

Harpoon, 5/1/99, Bill Gates monster or messiah

Inc Magazine, 10/1/81, This Man Has Changed Business Forever

Inc Magazine, 10/1/87, Why I Fired Steve Jobs

Inc Magazine, 4/1/89, Entrepreneur of the Decade: An Interview with Steve Jobs.

InfoWorld, 2/13/84, Apple’s Bet on Macintosh

Life Magazine, 9/10/45, Includes "As We May Think"

MacWorld, 4/15/84, Macintosh Future of Computing

MacWorld, 10/1/89, Steve Jobs is Back coverage of NeXT

Mad Magazine, 10/1/85, Special Computer Section

Mad Magazine, 3/1/96, Cream Bill Gates

Money, 11/1/82, Choosing the Best New PC

National Geographic, 10/1/82, The Chip

National Review, 1/24/94, He Built A Better Mousetrap —So the Cats Ganged Up On Him

New York Magazine, 6/25/07, Steve Jobs iGOD

New Yorker, 1/10/94, Email with Bill Gates

New Yorker, 5/12/97, Bill Gates Favorite Geek

New Yorker, 2/1/00, Inside the Leviathan

New Yorker, 5/28/01, Absolute PowerPoint

Newsweek, 2/22/82, Home is Where the Computer Is

Newsweek, 1/30/84, It's The Apple of His eye

Newsweek, 9/1/84, Newsweek Access (spl. issue)

Newsweek, 9/30/85, Fall of Steve Jobs as Apple Chairman

Newsweek, 1/27/86, Gasseé Inside Apple

Newsweek, 10/24/88, Jobs is Mr. Chips

Newsweek, 7/11/94, The Microsoft Magic

Newsweek, 11/27/95, Exclusive Excerpts from His New Book: Bill Gates Predicts the Future

Newsweek, 12/2/96, Microsoft Century

Newsweek, 6/23/97, Gates & Ballmer: How Microsoft Was Built Interview

Newsweek, 8/18/97, Is Bill Gates Good for Apple:

Newsweek, 3/9/98, Why We Will Win: Microsoft at War with DC

Newsweek, 5/31/99, What You'll Want Next (PC Plus)

Newsweek, 8/30/99, Bill Just Wants to Have Fun

Newsweek, 4/17/00, Microsoft

Newsweek, 5/8/00, Antitrust slug on cover

Newsweek, 6/19/00, How Bill Blew It and Can He Save Microsoft

Newsweek, 4/30/01, Bill Gates Tablet PC

Newsweek, 9/5/01, American Genius

Newsweek, 2/4/02, They've Given Away $24 Billion

Newsweek, 11/24/03, Bill’s Next Big Thing

Newsweek, 7/26/04, iPod Therefore i Am

Newsweek, 12/4/06, Moving into a New Office

Newsweek, 11/26/07, Books Aren't Dead

Newsweek, 4/5/10, What's So Great About the iPad

Newsweek, 9/5/11, Steve Jobs American Genius

NextWorld Magazine, 1/1/91, Premier Issue

PC Computing, 8/1/88, IBM or Apple, Is DOS Dead

PC Consumer, 3/1/84, Bridging the Generation Gap

PC Magazine, 2/1/82, Premier Issue

PC Magazine, 9/1/82, Inside the IBM PC

PC Magazine, 10/1/83, When It All Goes Wrong

PC Magazine, 1/24/84, The New IBM PCs

PC Magazine, 4/17/84, Challenging 1-2-3

PC Magazine, 9/4/84, Word Processors

PC Magazine, 11/13/84, IBM Breakthrough PC XT

PC Magazine, 4/1/06, Bill Gates Exit Interview

PC Magazine, 9/1/08, Best & Worst Reader Survey

PC World Magazine, 3/1/83, How Compatible is Compatible

PC World Magazine, 3/1/83, Traveling with the Personal Computer

Penthouse, 5/1/84, Young Millionaires (Jobs)

People Magazine, 8/20/90, I want a child

Playboy, 1/1/83, The Word Processor by Stephen King

Playboy, 2/1/85, Steve Jobs interview

Playboy, 7/1/94, Bill Gates interview

Popular Electronics, 1/1/75, Altair Part 1

Popular Electronics, 2/1/75, Altair Part 2

Popular Electronics, 11/1/81, What's New in Personal Computers

Popular Mechanics, 7/1/80, Building a word processor

Popular Science, 3/1/84, Apple's Mighty 32-bit Mac

Popular Science, 1/1/89, Steve Jobs' Revolutionary Computer

Portable Companion, April/May, 1983, Is Portability A Myth?

Rolling Stone, 3/1/84, Macintosh

Rolling Stone, 4/1/96, Fall of Apple Part 1

Rolling Stone, 4/1/96, Fall of Apple Part 2

Scientific American, 3/1/73, Bicycles

Seattle Times, 4/25/99, Wake A Sleeping Giant

The Standard, 11/15/99, Busted

Time, 2/15/82, Striking It Rich

Time, 1/3/83, Machine of The Year

Time, 6/20/83, The Software Hard Sell

Time, 4/16/84, Computer Software: Magic Inside the Machine

Time, 4/1/95, Welcome to Cyberspace

Time, 6/5/95, Master of The Universe

Time, 2/19/96, The Golden Geeks

Time, 9/16/96, Whose Web Will It Be

Time, 1/13/97, The Private World of Bill Gates

Time, 8/8/97, Inside the Apple Microsoft Deal

Time, 9/22/97, AOL big Coup

Time, 9/7/98, Time Digital The Next Bill Gates

Time, 10/3/98, Killer Germ

Time, 10/5/98, Cyber Elite 50

Time, 12/7/98, Time 100 builders and Titans

Time, 3/22/99, Bill’s 12 Rules

Time, 10/18/99, Steve’s Jobs

Time, 11/15/99, Busting Bill

Time, 12/27/99, Person of the Year

Time, 1/14/02, Hello EURO

Time, 1/14/02, Flat Out Cool

Time, 5/23/05, Bill Gates and Xbox

Time, 10/24/05, What’s Next

Time, 12/26/05, People of Year

Time, 4/12/10, Inside Steve’s Pad

Time, 10/17/11, Steve Jobs 1955-2011

Time, 7/20/12, Made in China - Apple

Upside, 10/1/99, Steve Jobs #1

US News, 7/8/87, Stock Market Killings

US News, 2/15/93, The New Rockefeller

US News, 11/25/96, Torment of St Bill

US News, 6/1/98, The Real Threat to Microsoft

US News, 10/19/98, The Trials of Bill Gates

Vanity Fair, 4/1/06, iPod Therefore i Am

Vanity Fair, 8/1/12, How Microsoft Lost Its Mojo

Wired, 3/1/93, Bruce Sterling Has Seen the Future of War

Wired, 7/1/93, Peter Gabriel Interactive CD-ROM

Wired, 11/1/93, Alvin Toffler

Wired, 4/1/94, Oh No, Mr. Bill

Wired, 2/1/96, Steve Jobs: The Next Insanely Great Thing

Wired, 6/1/96, Mr. Bill Goes Hollywood

Wired, 7/1/97, The Long Boom

Wired, 8/1/97, This Lawyer Is Bill Gates's Worst Nightmare

Wired, 4/1/98, Up the Ante: Bill Gates Playing with the Big Dogs Now

Wired, 9/1/98, Where’s Woz? Apple’s Cofounder is Back

Wired, 12/1/98, 83 Reasons Why Bill Gates's Reign is Over

Wired, 3/1/99, Inside story of Amazon.com’s Boy Billionaire

Wired, 8/1/00, Loudcloud, Marc Andreessen

Wired, 11/1/00, The Truth the Whole Truth and Nothing But the Truth

Washington CEO, 8/1/00, The Gamble .net