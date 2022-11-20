[LISTEN] 107. Click In With Surface

This is the audio for 107. Surfacing a New Device for subscribers to the podcast via third-party apps. You can enjoy the audio along with images and artifacts by the link to the full text. Subscriber via RSS.

Happy Holiday to those in the US. This is a special double issue covering the creation and launch of Microsoft Surface, an integral part of the reimagining of Windows from the chipset to the experience.

