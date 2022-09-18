[LISTEN] 098. A Sea of Worry at the Consumer Electronics Show
“Windows, in all form factors, needs to be the best platform and experience to consume the internet while enabling ISVs and IHVs to build the software and hardware to do that.”—Team meeting 1/27/10
The planning for Windows 8 was moving right along. But something wasn’t right as we wrapped up Windows 7 activities at CES 2010. It was looking more and more like the plans and the way the ecosystem might rally around them would yield a watered-down result—it would be Windows and a bunch of features, or perhaps irreconcilable bloat. The way the ecosystem responded to touch support in Windows 7 concerned me. How do we avoid the risk of a plan that did too much yet not enough? Oh, and Apple scheduled a “Special Event” for January 27, 2010, just weeks after a concerning CES.