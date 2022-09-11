[LISTEN] 097. A Plan for a Changing World [Ch. XIV]

This is the audio for 097. A Plan for a Changing World [Ch. XIV] for subscribers to the podcast via third-party apps. You can enjoy the audio along with images and artifacts by the link to the full text. Subscriber via RSS.

Welcome to Chapter XIV. This is the first of two chapters and about a dozen remaining posts that cover the context, development, and release of Windows 8. Many reading this will bring their own vivid recollections and perspectives to this “memorable” product cycle. As with the previous 13 chapters and 96 posts about 9 major multi-year projects, my goal remains to share the story as I experienced it. I suspect with this product there will be even more debate in comments and on twitter about the experiences with Windows 8. I look forward to that. This chapter is the work and context leading up to the plan. Even the planning process was exciting.

