[LISTEN] 096. Ultraseven (Launching Windows 7)

“A luxurious super huge burger with 7 113g beef patties in an American size bun with a diameter of 13 cm!” —advertisement for the Windows 7 Whopper (translated from Japanese)

Steven Sinofsky
 
Personal stories and lessons from inside the rise and fall of the PC revolution as narrated by the author.

This is the audio for 096. Ultraseven (Launching Windows 7)

Release to manufacturing was a super special moment in the era of “boxed” software. The software is done, and the bits permanently pressed onto a DVD disc. That disc, the golden master, is then shipped off physically to duplicators around the world and then combined with another artifact of the era, a box or in the case of Windows 7 a plastic anti-theft DVD contraption. With Windows 95, the excitement of computing and the newness of internet set a high-water mark for launch events, the completion and launch of Windows 7 was a major worldwide business event. The industry was looking for optimism as we emerged from the Global Financial Crisis and the ensuing slump in PC sales. Windows 7 was just the ticket and the launch would prove to be part of a massive uptick in PC sales or as some hoped a return to ongoing up and to the right curves. But could that really be the case?

