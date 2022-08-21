[LISTEN] 095. Welcome to Windows 7, Everyone

This is the audio for 095. Welcome to Windows 7, Everyone provided for those that subscribe to the audio via RSS.

While it is incredibly fun to do a first demo of a big product as described in the previous section, there is something that tops that and even tops the actual release to manufacturing. That is providing the release, actual running code, to a product’s biggest fans. It was time to welcome everyone to Windows 7 and put the code that the team had been working on since the summer of 2007 out for the world (of techies) to experience.

