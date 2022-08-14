[LISTEN] 094. First Public Windows 7 Demo

This is the audio for 094. First Public Windows 7 Demo provided for those that subscribe to the audio via RSS.

In an era of huge software projects with a zillion new features in every release, there’s little more exciting than the first public demos. Such demos are also incredibly stressful to pull off. In addition to all the work to just get the code to demo-ready condition, there’s a lead-up to public disclosure, briefing reporters, and aligning partners. The first demo of Windows 7 was all those things and more, because we’d (or just I) had been so quiet for so long. This is the story of unveiling at least one small part of Windows 7 along with my own personal screw up along the way.

