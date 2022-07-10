[LISTEN] 089. Rebooting the PC Ecosystem

This is the audio for 089. Rebooting the PC Ecosystem. Audio can be found within the full text of the post and easily enjoyed with the Substack mobile app. This source is here to support third party podcast applications via the RSS feed.

Please consider subscribing.

The word ecosystem is often used when describing Windows and the universe of companies that come together to deliver Windows PCs and software. Providing a platform is a much trickier business than most might believe. Bringing together a large number of partners, along with their competitors, who might share one large goal but differ significantly in the tactics to use to achieve it is fraught with conflict. The Windows ecosystem had been dealt a series of painful blows over the years resulting in a loss of trust and collective capability. Where partnerships were required, the ecosystem had become a collection of…adversaries…or direct competitors…or conflicting distribution channels.

Back to 088. Planning the Most Important Windows Ever