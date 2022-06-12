[LISTEN] 085. The Memo (Part 1)

This is the audio for 085. The Memo (Part 1)

Everyone in their career should have one memo that they think of as the most consequential. For me, it is a memo I wrote after a about six weeks on the Windows team. Under intense time pressure to figure out what comes next with Vista rapidly approaching final release (not formally, but it was going to soon be all but impossible for code changes to make their way into the product) I had to come up with next steps. Over the next four posts, I want to share not just the memo but more about what it is like to live through a major organizational crisis and work to set things up for building a new engineering culture and new team structure, all in a couple of months.