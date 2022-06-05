[LISTEN] 084. How Many On the Team, Exactly?

This is the audio for the post, 084. How Many On the Team, Exactly?

Much of what Hardcore Software has been about was what we were building (and why). This chapter is about how . Specifically, I wanted to delve into the management structure and what we worked through to restore efficacy and build a new kind of Windows team. Over the next few posts, we will journey through understanding of the cultural challenges the team faced, figuring out a plan to lay the foundation to address those, and then putting that plan into action. This first post gets to the core of understanding what precisely the team is building by figuring out how many people work on what projects. That should be simple, no?

Please consider subscribing. I’ve extended the “Windows Fans” 50% discount for another couple of weeks. Here’s the link: https://hardcoresoftware.learningbyshipping.com/windowsfans