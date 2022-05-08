[LISTEN] 080. Progress From Vision to Beta
Our business is in the midst of a broad change in customer attitudes and perceptions. These perceptions can be summed up in two words: good enough. — Office12 vision opening sentence
This section tells the story of a plan coming together and all we intended to accomplish. We did have a bit of a speed bump early on. I was told to align schedules with Windows Longhorn (the next Windows release). The difficult reality of Longhorn had not yet sunk in. The new user interface for Office12 had surprising upsides. While we were confident, we did not know at the time just how positive the changes in Office12 would prove to be.
