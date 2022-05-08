[LISTEN] 080. Progress From Vision to Beta

This is the audio for the post 080. Progress From Vision to Beta. An RSS Feed for audio is available to use in your favorite podcast app.

Note. This is the last time subscribers will receive email notification for new audio posts. The link to audio will still be in the full post. Just saving on email.

SPECIAL OFFER—Want to join paid subscribers and not miss a full text post with pictures, articles, PDFs, and more and the discussion groups as we finish up Office 2007 and I move to Windows? Use this special 50% off link for an annual subscription. https://hardcoresoftware.learningbyshipping.com/windowsfans

This section tells the story of a plan coming together and all we intended to accomplish. We did have a bit of a speed bump early on. I was told to align schedules with Windows Longhorn (the next Windows release). The difficult reality of Longhorn had not yet sunk in. The new user interface for Office12 had surprising upsides. While we were confident, we did not know at the time just how positive the changes in Office12 would prove to be.

Back to 079. Competing Designs, Better Design