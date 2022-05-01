[LISTEN] 079. Competing Designs, Better Design

This is the audio reading of 079. Competing Designs, Better Design available to subscribers. A free RSS feed is also available for use in your favorite podcast app.

After this week, podcasts will not receive separate mailings in an effort to reduce mail. The podcast link will appear at the top of the full subscriber email which everyone will receive. The RSS feed will continue as well and automatically update.

A common belief in big companies with resources to spare is that innovation works better when there is a competition between multiple efforts with the same goal. It is a luxury most companies don’t have. If you’ve lived through competing designs, then you also know this is a horrible way to innovate and it is odd that such a process persists. When we began work on the redesign of Office, we wanted to iterate over designs quickly while also making sure we had multiple perspectives. It was not competing designs per se, but it had many of the same tensions. It was only through careful management that we ended up with a better design because we had multiple efforts early on.

Share