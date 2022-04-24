[AUDIO] 078. A Tour of “Ye Olde Museum Of Office Past”

This is the audio reading of 078. A Tour of “Ye Olde Museum Of Office Past” available to subscribers. A free RSS feed is also available for use in your favorite podcast app.

Welcome to “Ye Olde Museum Of Office Past.” This section is one of the more deeply product-focused of Hardcore Software. I hope to make it fun. In this section, I will go through the history and evolution of the Office user interface. While there were numerous innovative user interface systems and approaches across the industry, what we developed in Office by virtue of the breadth of usage and position of influence was viewed by many as a standard to be followed. Many readers have experienced the innovations discussed here. By stepping through over 20 years of user interface designs for Microsoft’s word processing applications, we can see the dedication to solving problems. We can also see the creeping introduction of bloat.

Back to 077. What Is Software Bloat, Really?